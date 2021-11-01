1 dead in crash on I-70 near Richmond

Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Richmond.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 p.m.

Investigators said an Audi A4 was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 146-mile marker when the driver lost control and hit the cable barrier in the median.

The car went airborne and rolled several times into the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Police said a person in the rear middle seat was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Three other people in the car were not injured.

Police said all of the people involved were from out of state and on a business trip.

Richmond is roughly 70 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.