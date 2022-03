The crash in the median west of I-465 blocked one lane of eastbound traffic early Sunday morning.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly crash Sunday morning partially blocked Interstate 865 south of Zionsville in Boone County.

The crash occurred in the median between Cooper Road and Zionsville Road around 5 a.m.

Authorities confirmed a fatality in the crash but did not share information on what led to the incident.

Traffic heading east toward Indianapolis was able to pass in the right lane. All lanes were back open before 8 a.m.