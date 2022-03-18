Deadly crash closes Keystone Parkway in Carmel

A truck crashed near 99th Street early Friday morning, shutting down southbound traffic at 106th Street through the morning rush hour.

CARMEL, Ind — Carmel police shut down Keystone Parkway heading south at 106th Street for a good potion of Friday morning while they investigated a deadly crash near 99th Street.

A truck ran off Keystone around 6:30 a.m. and crashed on Sunnymede Lane, which runs parallel to Keystone.

Crash investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

Police have confirmed the crash involved a fatality but have not released any victim information at this time, except that family has been notified.

Emergency crews also responded to a second crash near the scene of the fatality crash, but police have not confirmed any injuries at that scene.

Both scenes were cleared shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

Check back for updates.