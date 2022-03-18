x
Deadly crash closes Keystone Parkway in Carmel

A truck crashed near 99th Street early Friday morning, shutting down southbound traffic at 106th Street through the morning rush hour.
Credit: Bill Reilly/WTHR
Carmel police investigate a fatal crash near 99th Street and Sunnymede Lane Friday March 19, 2022.

CARMEL, Ind — Carmel police shut down Keystone Parkway heading south at 106th Street for a good potion of Friday morning while they investigated a deadly crash near 99th Street.

A truck ran off Keystone around 6:30 a.m. and crashed on Sunnymede Lane, which runs parallel to Keystone.

Crash investigators are working to determine what led to the crash. 

Police have confirmed the crash involved a fatality but have not released any victim information at this time, except that family has been notified.

Emergency crews also responded to a second crash near the scene of the fatality crash, but police have not confirmed any injuries at that scene.

Both scenes were cleared shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

