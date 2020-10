Southbound traffic is diverting at the Franklin exit while the crash is investigated.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 65 in Johnson County with at least one confirmed fatality.

The crash occurred around noon Saturday just past the southbound exit to S.R. 44 near Franklin.

Nobody has been identified and police have not determined the total number of vehicles involved or other injuries from the crash.

Accident reconstruction is expected last several hours.

Police are diverting southbound traffic off I-65 at S.R. 44.

Check back for updates.