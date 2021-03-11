Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died Wednesday morning after crashing their car into a light pole in Broad Ripple.
Police were called to the intersection of Broad Ripple and Primrose avenues shortly after 1 a.m. on a report of a crash.
Police found an unresponsive man, whom medics pronounced dead.
The man's identity and the cause of the crash have not been shared at this time.
