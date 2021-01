At least one person was killed Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on East Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A multi-vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning claimed at least one live, according to IMPD.

Around 5 a.m. three vehicles collided at the intersection of Washington St. and Emerson Ave. in the Irvington neighborhood.

At least one person was killed.

Police are still investigating the crash and notifying families, so they have not shared any identities of those involved or what led to the crash.