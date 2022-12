Police said the accident happened Friday afternoon near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood.

Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m.

Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.

Medics transported the worker to the hospital where they later died.