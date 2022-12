The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened Wednesday around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County.

The sheriff confirmed two people died in the crash.