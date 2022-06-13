Newton County officials continue to investigate the call that triggered an Amber Alert over the weekend

COVINGTON, Ga. — A grandmother is fighting for her life, after a gunman shot her and killed her daughter, then killed her one-year-old granddaughter over 40 miles away.

Newton County officials called it a case of domestic violence that escalated. Frederick McClurkin lives next door to the neighbors he considers family.

"The mother would take them every day and pick them up from school," McClurkin said. "That’s how defensive and protective she is. She protected her kids, but the end result is she couldn’t protect herself.”

Newton County deputies said Darian Bennett went over to the Covington home, shot both Keshawn Washington and her mother, Peggy Burns, then abducted his baby daughter Jaquari.

Washington was killed, while Burns went to the hospital. Deputies said Washington's two other kids were inside the home but were able to hide and were not hurt.

"They may be ruined for life if you understand what I’m saying, this traumatic thing that happened," McClurkin said. "Their mom is dead, grandma is in the hospital.”

Bennett then allegedly drove 40 miles to Riverdale with Jaquari, where he called police before killing the little girl and himself. Newton County deputies said Bennett was previously jailed in April on charges of harassment and making terroristic threats and actions.

As a bond condition, deputies said, Bennett was not to have contact with Washington. The two had been in several fights over the years. Family said at one point, Washington planned to get a temporary protective order.

"He was very good at talking to people," McClurkin said. "That’s what’s so crazy about it because there was a dark side.”

McClurkin said Burns is facing surgery later this week, as she fights for her life. Deputies said she was stable. McClurkin said Burns had just gotten off chemo treatment earlier this week and has been battling cancer for three years.