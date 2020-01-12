Deadline for city's rental assistance program looms

According to the mayor's office, more than $26 million in rental help has been distributed to 12,202 households.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County residents out of work and behind on rent, have until 5pm Wednesday. Dec. 2, to apply for help thru the city's Rental Assistance Program.

The city launched the program in July. It's funded through the federal CARES Act.

According to the mayor's office, more than $26 million in rental help has been distributed to 12,202 households.

Tanita Greene applied after she lost her hospitality job due to the pandemic and couldn't find another one.

"It meant I still have a home, that I have a roof over my head and that I'm not going crazy trying to figure out how to pay rent and where am I going to go," Greene said.

She said the application process was very and took ten minutes.

Four million dollars remains in the fund. Money not allocated by Dec. 31, will have to be returned to the federal government.

The mayor's office said that $4 million is enough to cover 1,800 additional households.

You can apply if you lost your job or now work less because of COVID-19, if your income was less today than it was at the start of March, and if you're not receiving rental assistance from any other source.