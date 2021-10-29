x
Deadline approaching to apply for WGU's 'Celebrating Hoosier Spirit' scholarships

Eight students will be awarded $11,000 scholarships awarded to mark WGU Indiana's 11th anniversary.
INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline is fast approaching to apply for Western Governors University Indiana's Celebrating Hoosier Spirit scholarship.

Eight undergrad and graduate students will be awarded $11,000 scholarships to mark WGU Indiana's 11th anniversary.

They're also offering $4,000 scholarships to night shift workers with a focus on nurses, since they will have to work an extra hour when the clocks get set back for Daylight Saving Time and don't get paid for it.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Click here to learn more and to apply.

