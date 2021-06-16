Officials investigating reports of dead fish in Fishers creek

Officials are asking people to avoid the area near East 106th Street and Eller Road while the investigation is ongoing.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating reports of dead fish in Fishers.

There have been multiple reports made of a discharge of domestic sewage and dead fish in Cheeney Creek, near East 106th Street and Eller Road.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.