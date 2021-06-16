x
Officials investigating reports of dead fish in Fishers creek

Officials are asking people to avoid the area near East 106th Street and Eller Road while the investigation is ongoing.
Credit: WTHR/Ryan Thedwall
An Indiana conservation officer surveys dead fish found dead in Cheeney Creek in Fishers.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating reports of dead fish in Fishers.

There have been multiple reports made of a discharge of domestic sewage and dead fish in Cheeney Creek, near East 106th Street and Eller Road.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

