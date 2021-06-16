Officials investigating reports of dead fish in Fishers creek

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating reports of dead fish in Fishers.
There have been multiple reports made of a discharge of domestic sewage and dead fish in Cheeney Creek, near East 106th Street and Eller Road.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
