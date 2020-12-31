DCS releases 2019 child fatality report

The 2019 Annual Report of Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities in Indiana looked at 276 child deaths in the state.

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of children who died from neglect or abuse dropped slightly in 2019, according to a report released by the Department of Child Services.

The 2019 Annual Report of Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities in Indiana looked at 276 child deaths in the state. Sixty-one were determined to have been caused by caregiver maltreatment. That's down a little from 65 in 2018.

Improper sleeping arrangements, including co-sleeping, were the leading contributors to infant fatalities. The report found 11 deaths were connected to unsafe sleep.

Lack of supervision was cited in seven drownings, and three children died after they or another child got ahold of an unsecured gun.

“We owe it to our communities to study the circumstances surrounding the death of any child,” DCS Director Terry Stigdon said. “Each year, this report is used to inform policy, practice and legislation aimed at protecting Hoosier children.”

DCS is legally required to review all child fatalities that fit the following circumstances:

For children under 1 year of age: the death is sudden, unexpected, unexplained or involves allegations of neglect/abuse.

For children age 1 or older: the death involves allegations of abuse or neglect.