Wednesday's episode will not re-air and viewers will have to go online to watch it in full.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's episode of "Days of Our Lives" will be interrupted for the decision in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

The announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was killed inside her apartment.

It is expected to happen during at hearing that begins at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday's episode will not re-air.