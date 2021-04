The rock band is performing Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dave Matthews Band is coming back to Noblesville this summer.

The rock band is performing at Ruoff Music Center Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets start at $48.50 in the lawn and are still available for both Friday and Saturday shows.

The shows were previously scheduled for June 2020 and June 2021.