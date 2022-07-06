Video shows Dallas mother carrying unconscious 4-year-old to deputy, who saves her

The sheriff's office said a mom ran into traffic to bring her 4-year-old daughter to the deputy's vehicle. She wasn't moving and had white foam on her mouth.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is commending one of their own for saving the life of a 4-year-old girl while in traffic.

This was on May 31 shortly before 12:50 p.m. Deputy K. Rose was sitting in his squad car at the intersection on East Camp Wisdom Road near the bridge over Interstate 35.

A woman ran into the middle of the intersection to get to the deputy. She had her young daughter with her that appeared to be unconscious. The little girl is allegedly 4 years old. She wasn't moving and had white foam coming from her mouth.

Deputy Rose got out of his car and started performing CPR on the child. He did chest compressions and patted her on the back to clear out anything stopping her breathing.

Fortunately, after several compressions, the girl regained consciousness.

The deputy brought her back to her mom, then called for an ambulance. While they waited, the mother and daughter sat in the back of the squad car to have air conditioning.

Other civilians came to help and eventually directed drivers off the roadway.

The mother and daughter were escorted to an ambulance when it arrived, and the girl's father arrived shortly after. She was then taken to Children's Hospital.

The sheriff's office said both parents were grateful for Deputy Rose's help.