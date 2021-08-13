Daredevils rappel 23-story Indianapolis building to support United Way

They were data experts, marketing managers and other everyday Hoosiers who couldn't pass up the perk for fundraising for a good cause.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a bird! It's a plane!

No, it's a man in a superman costume, rappelling a 23-story building.

If you have a keen eye, you may have seen them Friday. They were not window washers.

They were data experts, marketing managers and other everyday Hoosiers, daredevils who couldn't pass up the perk for fundraising.

"Being over the edge was nerve wracking, but once you got over it was really cool, said philanthropist Samantha Peterson

And it's all for a good cause.

"This is United Way's second annual event where we invite philanthropists who are quite the daredevil to rappel down the 23 story building at the Keystone Group, all for the sake of charity," said UWCI's Jessica French.

Capes were given to those participating for the second time, including top fundraiser Rodney Cotton

"Never done anything like this before," Cotton said. "I have kind of a fear of heights, but I felt like if I raised for a good cause and people gave money, it would force me to do something out of my comfort zone.

Even Superman believes in our Basic Needs Fund! #RappelForAReason



Do you?



DONATE ➡️ https://t.co/ThnVgTXozy pic.twitter.com/xgpJ7E52sq — United Way of Cen IN (@uwci) August 13, 2021

Participants who opted to stay closer to the ground got a different kind of costume - chicken suits - but together, over 70 people raised more than $180,000. That exceeded the goal by $30,000.

"And the money's still coming," French said. "People still want to give. Even though they can't rappel, they want to call in and donate, so we're really pleased.

This year's funds exceed those raised last year by $40,000, money the United Way will use to help Hoosiers in need.

"People who are struggling to put food on the table, transportation issues, utility assistance, rent," said French.

And the fact that so many gave and continue to give is what the Hoosier spirit is all about.