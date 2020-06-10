Danville police searching for missing juvenile

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Danville have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police say Na'taija Stedge was last seen at 11:40 p.m. Sunday. A Facebook post by Danville police said Na'taija has ties to friends in Avon and Indianapolis.
She is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, 130-pound Black female with brown hair and eyes. Na'taija was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with pink lettering and blue jeans.
Police say Na'taija is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Na'taija Stedge, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-9700 or call 911.