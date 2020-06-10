Danville police searching for missing juvenile

A Facebook post by Danville police said Na'taija Stedge has ties to friends in Avon and Indianapolis.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Danville have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Na'taija Stedge was last seen at 11:40 p.m. Sunday. A Facebook post by Danville police said Na'taija has ties to friends in Avon and Indianapolis.

She is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, 130-pound Black female with brown hair and eyes. Na'taija was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with pink lettering and blue jeans.

Police say Na'taija is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.