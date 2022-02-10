Danville police searching for missing mother and child

Kayla Renee Poore and her 2-year-old son, Ezra Poore, were last seen by family on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. in Danville.

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman and her young son.

Kayla Renee Poore and her 2-year-old son, Ezra Poore, were last seen by family on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. in Danville. They were reported missing on Feb. 10.

Kayla, 27, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Ezra is listed as approximately 3 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds and also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kayla was last seen driving a silver 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Indiana license plate 458DPN.

The two may be in the Speedway or Avon area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.