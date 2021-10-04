Danville man killed in off-road vehicle crash

It happened late Friday on private property near the 7300 block of W. US 36 near Danville

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that left one person dead.

In a release, the DNR said it happened around 10 p.m. Friday on private property near the 7300 block of W. US 36 near Danville.

First responders found Chase Lynch, 20, unresponsive at the crash. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital where he died Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle struck a ditch in a cornfield, which caused it to overturn and eject Lynch. DNR said Lynch was not wearing a helmet.