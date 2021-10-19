Danville Police looking for missing 31-year-old man

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 31-year-old man.
According to police, Andrew Russell Stevens has not shown up to work in Danville or been heard from by family, friends or coworkers since Monday, Oct. 11 around 5:30 p.m. Police said Stevens has ties to Mitchell, Indiana, in Lawrence County and Waveland, Indiana, in Montgomery County.
Stevens is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 1996 Lincoln Town Car with an Indiana license plate PBJ521.
Anyone with information on Stevens' whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Callers can also call the 100% anonymous tip line 317-745-3001.
Danville is roughly 20 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.
