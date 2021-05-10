Damien Center launches 'Safe Syringe Exchange' mobile unit

It will deliver safe syringe exchange services along with HIV, STI and hepatitis C rapid screening.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Damien Center, along with the Marion County Public Health Department, announced a new mobile unit aimed at reducing the spread of HIV and hepatitis C with a "Safe Syringe Exchange Program."

Harm Reduction Specialists will use the new mobile unit three days per week to deliver safe syringe exchange services along with HIV, STI and hepatitis C rapid screening. There will also be referrals made for substance use disorder and mental health treatment.

The Damien Center itself, at 26 N. Arsenal Ave., will offer the same services two days each week.

“Damien Center’s new program will help ensure that safe syringe services reach those populations that can benefit the most,” said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of Damien Center. “These programs have been shown to dramatically reduce HIV risk and can provide an entry point for a range of supportive services to help stop drug use, overdose deaths, and infectious diseases.”

"The safe syringe program will prevent HIV infections in our community and help us reach our goal to reduce new HIV infections in Marion County by at least 90% by 2030," said Dr. Virginia A. Caine, MD, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department.

For more information on the Safe Syringe Program at Damien Center, including hours and location, call 317-632-0123 or click here.