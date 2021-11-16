Damar Village in need of volunteers to set up holiday lights

The plan for the light show is to not only brighten the holidays for residents, but also be a free drive-thru light show for the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Damar Village is in need of volunteers to help set up a new holiday light show. The hope is that the lights will help welcome residents who will be spending their first Christmas at Damar Village.

Damar is an adult living complex that serves people with developmental disabilities.

The plan for the light show is to not only brighten the holidays for residents, but also be a free drive-thru light show for the month of December to thank the community for all of its support.

More than 10,000 feet of lights and several light displays will need to be set up, and 130 Christmas trees will need to be decorated. Volunteers age 16 and older are needed Nov. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at Damar Villages. It is located at 6067 Decatur Blvd. in Indianapolis. Volunteers will be needed both inside and outside.