Damar Village apartments set to open this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a a new one-of-a-kind supportive living community for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The apartments open soon in Decatur Township at Damar Services.

Damar's Donnie McCoy gave 13News a tour of the nearly-finished Damar Village.

“The village was built with disabilities in mind but also normal life,” McCoy said.



The first phase, set to open this summer, includes 12 four-bedroom units with shared living space.



Each unit has a kitchen fully-equipped with appliances, a living room/dining room area, a guest bathroom and two shared bathrooms, one with a tub, the other a walk-in shower with accommodations for those with special needs.



“They'll be loving life life, that they've get to hang out in this great place,” said Cindy Agan, whose 34-year-old twin sons are among those moving in to Daymar Village. Andy has severe autism, and Mike cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities.

“They need 24-hour care,” said Agan. “They're not able to live independently, either one of them.”

Here, they have their own space but with supervision and care as needed. That's critically important to Agan as she gets older and thinks about their future.

“And they'll be cared for, even if I'm not around. That prayer's been answered. Basically, we know this can be their home,” she said.

And a place that will feel like home, with specially-designed sensory gardens in the common areas and other shared spaces.



There’s also a community center, where residents can reserve space for meetings, family events and even exercise classes.