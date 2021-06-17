Damar Services’ schools prepare for prom with help from volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS — Prom is a rite of passage for many teenagers. It is no different for students with developmental disabilities and autism at Damar Services’ two schools.
To help make sure they got the full prom experience, volunteer stylists from MDG Salon in Carmel donated their time to do the girls' hair Thursday.
“We’ve been in business more than 40 years and have always tried to give back to the community,” said Travis Moore, owner of MDG Salon. “We’ve worked with a lot of organizations, and Damar just really spoke to my wife and me because of the great work they do for people with autism.”
Each student got a chance to get their styled ahead of Prom Thursday evening.
