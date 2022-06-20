'Dads at the Park' celebrates fathers, shares the love

Days like Father's Day can be hard for people who are still mourning a loved one.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Gee knows the sadness that comes with losing a parent. This was his first Father's Day without his own dad. He said Father's Day can be hard for people who are still mourning a loved one.

"Every year is challenging here in Indianapolis when it comes to gun violence. It's a constant fight. But I believe if everybody continues to show up and continue to do something we will be able to decrease it," said Gee.

Indianapolis is approaching its 100th homicide in 2022, and although the number is not as high as in previous years, Gee, with Cease Fire INDY, said he's hopeful the city won't break records this year.

Through his organization The Village Project, Gee works closely with young people. Many of them don't have fathers. His group helps bridge the gap.

"These kids are losing their dad at 6 and 7 (years old). I lost mine at 36. Just imagine the things they have to go through in life without their fathers. I think we have to keep that in mind as these days come around and just try to love them," Gee said.

Gee spent Father's Day at an event called Dad's At the Park, a BBQ hosted by Montez Williams and his business called Ace Project. The event was not only about celebrating fathers, but also giving people like Gee a place to feel loved.

"Sometimes, people can feel alone on days like this. I want to let them know they are not alone. You can still come out and enjoy this and turn a negative into a positive," said Williams.

Gee said such thoughtfulness is important to people who don't want to be alone over the holidays.