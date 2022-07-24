Dad advocates for student screenings after daughter's sudden cardiac arrest

For Shawn Sima, advocating for student-athletes to get heart screenings is personal, after his daughter went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Shawn Sima's daughter has been healthy her entire life. She played every sport she could.

"On Feb. 2, 2016, she went to the gym after leaving a softball game to go run on a treadmill to get ready for cheerleading tryouts, and she collapsed and suffered sudden cardiac arrest, which means, she died," said Sima.

Sima said a bystander rushed to his daughter and gave her CPR. Others used an AED to help shock her back to life.

"Until my daughter collapsed and almost died, I had no idea on just how prevalent cardiac arrest was in kids," said Sima. "I had no idea that 20 kids a day in the United States, every single day, lose their life to sudden cardiac arrest."

Sima is a parent advocate for the Florida-based organization, Who We Play For.

The organization helps educate the public on the importance of heart screenings and pushes for high schools and colleges to have students have an electro-cardiogram test before competing in sports.

Right here in central Indiana, a 15-year-old boy died from a heart condition in May. R’Mon Rowley, a freshman at Lawrence North High School, died from myocarditis, which causes heart failure.

Sima said more needs to be done.

"The key is the stethoscope exam that I've done, misses on average 96% of things that are going to kill your kids. You cannot hear electricity going through a wall and you cannot hear it going through a kid," said Sima.

Sima said a stethoscope allows a person to hear things like a murmur, an irregular heartbeat, or a fast heartbeat.

"An EKG is what you need to pick up electrical disturbances," said Sima.

Sima said he doesn't want what happened to daughter, to happen to anyone else.