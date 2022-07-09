Carrasco lays out platform for Marion County prosecutor run

Cyndi Carrasco was on the campaign trail Wednesday, laying out her four-step platform in hopes of becoming the next Marion County prosecutor.

INDIANAPOLIS — The race for Marion County prosecutor is heating up.

"Solving our public safety crisis won't be easy and there's no silver bullet to making it happen overnight. It's going to take hard work and determination and I'm up for the challenge," said Carrasco.

Carrasco, a Republican, said her platform surrounds prevention, organization, partnerships and accountability.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, said he's fighting for a fair criminal justice system. His campaign office released a statement reading in part, "Conviction rates for violent crime cases are the highest they've been during his 15-year career at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office."

Carrasco also criticized Mears following the mass shooting at a west side FedEx facility in 2021, stating the red flag law should have been applied.

"He had the ability to keep the weapon out of the shooter's hands and he failed us," said Carrasco.

Mears said the shooter's mother notified authorities of his mental illness one year prior to the FedEx shooting.

Here's what Mears told 13 News about why the red flag law was not used:

"We had a case where it was just a single incident. There were not any other incidents reported to us. The firearm was taken from the home and there was an agreement that that firearm would not be returned. The individual was involuntarily committed for a brief period of time."

That time, Mears said, was a few hours.

Carrasco also honed in on Mears' policy of not prosecuting low-level marijuana cases.

"Categorically dismissing a law is absolutely and will not be the role of a prosecutor under my administration," said Carrasco.