x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cyclists on cross-country ride for cancer research stop in Indianapolis

The ride hopes to raise more than a $1 million for the V Foundation For Cancer Research.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 120 people are biking coast to coast for cancer research stopped in Indianapolis Thursday.

The group of Bristol Myers Squibb employees are taking part in this leg of the ride, which is heading to Pittsburgh. 

One of the riders, Jeff Cameron, of Zionsville, told 13News the ride is very personal for him after losing a loved one to cancer.

"I lost my grandfather and uncle very early on, and I deal with that. But I also deal with colleagues that deal with this cancer every single day," Cameron said. "I have a young colleague, who has three kids under the age of 5, who just got diagnosed ... last week with cancer and is working through that now."

The ride started in Oregon and will end on the Jersey shore.

Credit: WTHR

RELATED: SNAP benefits going up Oct. 1, here's what's changing

They're trying to raise more than a $1 million for the V Foundation For Cancer Research.

To learn more about the ride or donating, click here.

RELATED: Football players, other Greenwood student leaders raise awareness of 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

More Videos

In Other News

Vigil held for Indiana native Suzanne Morphew after remains found

Before You Leave, Check This Out