Cyclists on cross-country ride for cancer research stop in Indianapolis

The ride hopes to raise more than a $1 million for the V Foundation For Cancer Research.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 120 people are biking coast to coast for cancer research stopped in Indianapolis Thursday.

The group of Bristol Myers Squibb employees are taking part in this leg of the ride, which is heading to Pittsburgh.

One of the riders, Jeff Cameron, of Zionsville, told 13News the ride is very personal for him after losing a loved one to cancer.

"I lost my grandfather and uncle very early on, and I deal with that. But I also deal with colleagues that deal with this cancer every single day," Cameron said. "I have a young colleague, who has three kids under the age of 5, who just got diagnosed ... last week with cancer and is working through that now."

The ride started in Oregon and will end on the Jersey shore.

They're trying to raise more than a $1 million for the V Foundation For Cancer Research.