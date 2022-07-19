20K jobs up for grabs at Indy cybersecurity conference

The Cybertech Midwest 2022 Conference will offer more than 20,000 cybersecurity jobs across the Hoosier state, with that number expected to grow in the future.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City is welcoming back a massive cybersecurity and tech conference Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21.

It is the first time Indianapolis has hosted the Cybertech Midwest Conference since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is almost like starting over again," said Jason Stookey, events director for Cybertech USA. "We had momentum into 2019, but so many people have changed jobs in the last three years, so we are almost back to starting over again."

Cybertech Midwest brings technology partners and resources to businesses across the Midwest, while also giving Hoosiers the opportunity to prioritize their cybersecurity.

"That relationship between federal, state, local, vendor partners, manufacturers, and service providers, this conference brings all those people into one room, one conversation, one topic to help affect an overall positive outcome," said Tracy Barnes, chief information officer for the Indiana Office of Technology.

Organizers say the return of this event comes as the Hoosier state has achieved recognition as one of the leading states for cyber governance.

"Indiana has had cyber security as a priority for a very long time," Barnes said.

"It only makes sense, given that it really is the crossroads of the country," Stookey said, believing Indiana is setting itself up to be the technology and innovation hub of the Midwest. "We like to talk about cyber as a new domain, just like air, water and land."

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has made people and businesses even more vulnerable to cyber attacks due to the amount of time spent on devices.

According to Stookey, the number of ransomware and pipeline attacks has gone up over the last few years, and both Barnes and Stookey agree that cyber security is something every Hoosier should understand moving forward.

"The reality is that the digital landscape is a very different world than the traditional warfare of old," Barnes said. "Just as much as the federal government needs state governments to actually partner with them and help protect that overall footprint, state entities also need those local partners."

The Cybertech Midwest 2022 Conference is primarily geared toward business-to-business educational programming, along with events for Hoosiers — especially those looking for a job.

The Talent Arena will offer more than 20,000 cybersecurity jobs across the state, with that number expected to grow in the future.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to noon ET inside the Indiana Convention Center.

Students interested in attending the job fair for free can register here and use the code CMW2022Student. Walk-up registration will also be available each day.

"Cybersecurity is not a problem of the state, it is not a problem of our local, elected officials: It is a problem for all 6.5 million Hoosiers across the state," Barnes said. "Each one of us has that responsibility, not only to protect ourselves, but to protect ourselves and the communities around us."

Barnes highlights a few simple steps Hoosiers can take to better protect themselves.

Be aware of what kind of data you are publishing to the world. What are you posting? What are you sharing?

Ensure all of your devices are protected with a secure password.

Update security software on your devices as soon as new "update alerts" come in.