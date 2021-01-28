Customers line up at W. 16th Street's 'California Burger'

Some customers reported waiting in line up to two hours Wednesday, saying it was 'worth the wait.'

INDIANAPOLIS — We found long lines of customers waiting their turn at one of Indy’s newest restaurants Wednesday

Some told 13News they waited for 2 hours to order at California Burger on 16th Street near Tibbs Avenue.

The restaurant opened on Jan. 1 and has been attracting big crowds ever since.

I’ve been waiting for almost an hour,” said customer Molly Warren, a nurse on her day off. “I got here right at open. I’ll wait for as long as it takes. I don't have anything else to do today.”

“We knew that it could be an hour or so. We have a noon appointment, but that's no big big deal. We will just reschedule, we can reschedule if we want to,” said customer Kimberli Harkess.

“From what I've been hearing, it’s worth the wait, so we're going to try to see,” Isaac Sanders told us.

One of the owners said they've been blown away by the response and people's patience.

“I’m telling them it's probably going to be another 1-and-a-half to 2 hours to get to the speaker, and the fact that everyone is just so kind, telling me they were expecting this and they're okay with the wait as long as they get to order, that's special to me,” said Bashar Hugais.

California Burger is located at 3502 E. 16th Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily except Saturday, when they close at midnight.