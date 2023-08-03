Cummins sets sights on zero-emissions energy

Cummins believes Accelera will generate between $300 to $400 million this year. By 2030 they expect that number to be in the billions.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins is focused on new solutions for clean energy.

On Wednesday the Columbus, Indiana-based company announced the launch of "Accelera," a new brand for producing power with zero emissions. The company intends for Accelera to help it reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Cummins is committed to lead on this journey to zero and we're confident in our ability to do that. We have a long history of innovation," said Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey during Wednesday's announcement.

The goal is to provide a variety of industries, from commercial transportation to chemical production, with sustainable power solutions including battery systems, fuel cells, ePowertrain systems and electrolyzers.

“As we have continued to lead in and advance the engine-based solutions that power our customers’ businesses, we have also built the broadest combination of zero-emissions technologies dedicated to the commercial vehicle industry like battery electric and fuel cell electric powertrain solutions and electrolyzers for green hydrogen production," said Rumsey.

Accelera is also decarbonizing applications like buses, trucks, trains, construction equipment, stationary power and carbon intense industrial processes, according to a press release.

"Establishing Accelera reinforces our commitment to leading in zero-emissions solutions and highlights our unmatched ability to leverage our deep understanding of our customers’ needs and applications, technical expertise and extensive service and support network to walk hand in hand with our customers throughout the energy transition," said Rumsey.

Cummins believes Accelera will generate between $300 to $400 million this year. By 2030 they expect that number to be in the billions.