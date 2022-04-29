How to get free food from Culver's on Monument Circle in May

The fast food chain will kick off its 17-city food truck tour Wednesday, May 11 on the southwest part of Monument Circle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — How do free cheese curds and frozen custard sound?

Culver's is kicking off its 17-city food truck tour in Indianapolis on Wednesday, May 11.

The fast food chain will have a food truck on the southwest part of Monument Circle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering complimentary fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds. Attendees will also get a coupon for a free Culver's Double Deluxe.

"It's always been our mission to bring a little bit of Wisconsin to our guests through delicious food and a genuine commitment to caring for people, and this food truck allows us to take that mission on the road," Culver's co-founder Craig Culver said in a news release. "We can't wait to kick off our tour in Indianapolis and meet as many of our fantastic guests as we can."

Culver's is also partnering with the Lebanon Future Farmers of America chapter to hand out potted seedlings with care instructions to people who stop by the truck.

The seedlings are part of a $5,000 donation Culver's has committed to the Lebanon FFA. Culver's is also making an additional $5,000 donation to other FFA chapters across the Indianapolis area.

Click here to find the nearest Culver's location.