Indianapolis Zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered gazelle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is welcoming the newest member of its animal kingdom: a newborn gazelle.

The zoo's 7-year-old Addra gazelle named Swann gave birth to an 11-pound male calf Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12:35 p.m. The zoo said both Swann and the unnamed calf are doing well.

"Addras are the largest and most endangered of all gazelle species, which makes this birth even more special," the zoo said in its announcement.

Addra gazelles are native to the Sahara Desert regions in northern Africa. The mothers give birth to a single calf at a time. This is the third calf Swann has had, continuing to contribute to growing the population size of this species.