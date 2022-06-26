1 critically injured in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened at the intersection of East 34th Street and Forest Manor Avenue east of North Sherman Drive at around 2:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers arrived in the area and found a person who had been shot. That person, who police haven't identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not shared further details about the shooting or any suspects.

This is the fifth person to be injured in a shooting over the weekend. The first happened Saturday night, when a man was killed at a gas station on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Just a few hours later, at around 2 a.m., a person walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police reported that person was "awake and breathing."

Two more people were shot Sunday morning on the city's southeast side. One person was killed in that shooting and the other was seriously injured, according to police.