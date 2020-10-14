Crisis intervention specialist sought to assist Carmel first responders

The position would be the first of its kind there.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel is seeking to hire an expert in mental health to work with first responders on certain 911 calls.

It would be the first position of its kind there.

The proposal for the hire comes after an incident in July involving police and Julio Cesar Virula, 26.

Police say during a 911 call that day, a woman reported her daughter's boyfriend was armed and suicidal. Virula killed his girlfriend and shot the woman before police shot and killed him.

"I feel badly… that if we had somebody in place, maybe the ending would have been different," said Carmel Mayor James Brainard. "We don't want to repeat that sort of thing."

It's why Brainard has proposed the crisis intervention specialist position in next year's budget.

Brainard says the specialist should be an expert in mental health with a background in psychology who can help first responders in any given situation.

"I think this is a position that is needed in every city," he said.

The specialist will work directly with first responders.

"This is an opportunity for Carmel Police and Carmel Fire to take what has historically been a 100 percent reactive business and take a proactive approach to it," said Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush.

Officials say more people are in need of help.

911 calls for mental-emotional and/or attempted suicide have nearly tripled from 2016 through 2019. The issues are wide-ranging, from depression and anxiety to substance use.

"Often times, when you combine those things together, you also see people who are having thoughts of harming themselves," said Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health coordinator at Community Health. "We want people to get help. We're not asking first responders to know exactly what that help has to be, just that we need to get your care right now or maybe it can wait until tomorrow or here's a few numbers to call."