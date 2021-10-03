Crisis hotlines manage huge uptick in calls

Almost half of American adults say they've struggled with severe anxiety and depression in the past year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last year, we've learned many people have struggled with isolation and disconnect during the pandemic.

From Indiana alone, there has been a 92 percent increase in calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Indiana's "Be Well Crisis Hot line" reports a 131 percent increase.

It's an issue impacting more people than we probably realize. Almost half of American adults say they've struggled with severe anxiety and depression over the last year.

There are things we can all do every day to make things a little easier.

Two simple places to start are creating a routine and sticking to it. Another suggestion is to spend as much time as you can outside.

But most importantly, you should know the numbers to call for the help you need.

Sometimes when it feels like you're just going in circles, you're actually making progress. Don't give up on yourself. 💚



🎨: @ lizandmollie on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/9lLSipGDwK — The Lifeline (@800273TALK) March 2, 2021

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at (800) 273-8255.