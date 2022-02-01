Crime Stoppers seeking public's help identifying man in robbery on Indy's south side

The robbery happened at a store in the 6900 block of South Madison Avenue, near East Southport Road, on Jan. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of a business on Indianapolis' south side.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 17, a man entered the Dollar General located in the 6900 block of South Madison Avenue, near East Southport Road, and demanded cash at gunpoint, Crime Stoppers said.

The man, described as 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and 180 to 200 pounds, ran from the business on foot.

The man was dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, black boots and carried a black handgun.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.