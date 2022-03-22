IMPD, WTHR hosting spring Shred-It Day in April

There will be five locations across central Indiana where residents can drop off paper to shred or electronics to dispose of safely.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day will return this spring, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the area.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on the spring Shred-It Day event Saturday, April 23. Like in past years, IMPD and WTHR will host the location in downtown Indianapolis in the station's parking lot.

Here's a list of all the participating locations:

Creekside Middle School - 3525 W. 126th St., Carmel (hosted by Carmel and Zionsville police departments and the Boone County Sheriff's Office)

Greenwood Park Mall - 1251 U.S. 31 North, Greenwood (hosted by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

Belzer Middle School - 7555 E. 56th St., Indianapolis (hosted by the Lawrence Police Department)

Speedway Police Department - 1410 N. Lynhurst Dr., Speedway (hosted by the speedway Police Department)

WTHR - 1000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis (hosted by IMPD and WTHR)