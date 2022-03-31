Crews work to restore power to thousands following overnight storms across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews worked Thursday morning to restore power to thousands of Hoosiers across central Indiana following overnight storms.
As of 6 a.m., AES Indiana reported around 8,200 outages in and around Indianapolis, which showed crews had made some progress since 5 a.m. when more than 10,000 customers were without power. The majority of those outages were on the northeast and east sides of Indianapolis along with the Southport area.
Duke Energy reported roughly 600 outages near Zionsville and 150 in the Fishers area. More than 1,000 Duke customers were without power in the Columbus area, with hundreds of additional outages reported in south central Indiana.
Statewide, Duke reported 4,850 outages at 6:30 a.m.
