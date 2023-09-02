Crews to work through the night into Friday restoring power around Indianapolis after high winds hit

Thousands lost power from damage left behind by Thursday's high winds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers around central Indiana are still without power Thursday night, hours after high winds hit the area, knocking down trees and power lines.

Robert Agnew was at his home just off East 71st Street Thursday afternoon when suddenly, everything went dark.

"I was in my house and I heard two big explosions. I came out and saw the tree down and then I saw the fire. There was fire in the road and then there was fire in the ditch just next to it," Agnew said. "The police officers stopped me because I didn't see the power lines were all the way down to the ground over there. It burned for a while. It still is smoldering, it looks like an electrical fire. I think when the wires hit the pavement and it was wet and it lit up."

That tree knocked out power for more than 1,500 customers, according to an outage map provided by AES. That tree smoked and smoldered on the ground for the next hour after falling. Soon after, IMPD arrived to help block off the area as utility crews arrived to help.

"Our crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power around the city," said Kelly Young with AES Indiana.

Around Indianapolis, thousands lost power from damage left behind by the high winds. At 11:45 p.m. Thursday, AES Indiana listed about 2,400 customers without power.

Near Lawrence, a tree fell into a home, causing a brief gas leak until crews could turn it off. At 86th Street and Mud Creek Road, power lines went down in the afternoon with crews getting to the area quickly to help get the lights back on.

"It's hitting us hard," Young said. "It is widespread and we're doing the best we can to get out into the communities that are impacted the most right now by these high winds and these power outages."

Young said crews are still in storm mode, but the cleanup work can really get underway Friday.

"We're prepared to work through the night. Tomorrow, we're anticipate that we're going to move into restoration mode and work to restore and cleanup our city," Young said. “Tomorrow, we’re fully prepared to have our extra crews and contractors on-site to move into that restoration. We need to assess what the situation is with the storms the full damage, fully assess that and really figure out where we go and what we do."

That's good news for many still in the dark, hopeful that crews can reach them soon and get the lights back on.

"Hopefully the power company will get out here sometime before the weekend," Agnew said.