Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side.

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building, which fire officials said they believe was vacant.

Flames were visible for miles as crews battled the fire, which was brought under control in under half an hour.

No injuries were reported from the fire, IFD told 13News.