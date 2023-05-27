Crews battle fire at near east Indianapolis car dealership

No injuries were reported in the fire at Sandoval Auto Sales late Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews worked for nearly an hour Friday night to knock down a fire at a used car dealership on Indianapolis' near east side.

Just after 11 p.m. on May 26, firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting heavy fire coming from Sandoval Auto Sales, located in the 3200 block of Southeastern Avenue, near English Avenue.

Arriving crews found flames coming from the roof and attacked the fire from the inside, facing some issues due to a layered roof, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Crews temporarily shifted to attack the fire from the outside, brining it under control shortly before midnight.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the extent of the damage was not immediately known.