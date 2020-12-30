Crews battle fire at Anderson school bus terminal

The blaze was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Fire at an Anderson school bus terminal engulfed much of a north side city block late Tuesday.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Anderson Herald Bulletin, the blaze was reported around 10 p.m. and was expected to become a three-alarm fire.

Fire Chief Dave Cravens told the Herald Bulletin several battalions had already been called to the scene.

The building is located on West Second Street near Sycamore Street.