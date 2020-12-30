Crews battle fire at Anderson school bus terminal

ANDERSON, Ind. — Fire at an Anderson school bus terminal engulfed much of a north side city block late Tuesday.
According to our newsgathering partners at the Anderson Herald Bulletin, the blaze was reported around 10 p.m. and was expected to become a three-alarm fire.
Fire Chief Dave Cravens told the Herald Bulletin several battalions had already been called to the scene.
The building is located on West Second Street near Sycamore Street.
Buses are parked near the flames and an effort is underway to prevent spread of the fire to those vehicles.