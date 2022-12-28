Crews battle building fire on East Washington Street

The fire started Wednesday around 4 a.m. at a vacant building in the 2400 block of East Washington Street. No injuries were reported, IFD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters worked for more than an hour Wednesday morning to knock down a building fire on Indianapolis' near east side.

Crews responded to the fire at a vacant commercial building in the 2400 block of East Washington Street, just west of South Rural Street, shortly before 4 a.m., finding heavy smoke and fire.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson told 13News that crews had limited ability to reach the second floor, where most of the fire was located, due to collapse inside.

The fire was brought under control in 1 hour, 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.