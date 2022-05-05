Crews battle 2-alarm fire at business in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were working to put out a blaze at a building in Castleton early Thursday.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday in a retail and commercial area southwest of 82nd and Bash streets.
Few details were immediately available, but an Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said crews had called a second alarm and were continuing to battle the blaze Thursday morning.
The spokesperson didn't have information about the name of the business involved.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
