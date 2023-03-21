IFD: 1 slightly injured, 2 displaced in north side house fire

Crews were called to the home in the 5700 block of Crestview Avenue, southeast of Kessler Boulevard East Drive and North College Avenue, around 1:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were displaced, with one suffering minor injuries, in a house fire on Indianapolis' north side early Tuesday.

Two people inside the home smelled smoke and called the fire department, which quickly put out the fire.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, IFD told 13News.