All lanes open after 2 crashes shutdown portion of I-70 in Putnam County

By 8 p.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation reported all lanes of I-70 eastbound were open.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Two crashes along I-70 in west-central Indiana backed up traffic for hours Saturday.

There was a serious multi-vehicle crash with injuries at around 4:20 p.m. on I-70 eastbound near the 49-mile marker, which is east of Cloverdale near the Morgan County line.

Within minutes of the crash being reported, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the interstate was shut down "until further notice."

Putnam County deputies along with Cloverdale Police responded to the second crash, which the sheriff's office said was a result of the traffic back-up. A semi failed to stop in time, striking several other vehicles that were already stopped in the backup. Only minor injuries were reported during that crash.

At around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said traffic was backed up from the Morgan County line for almost 15 miles.

Several wreckers were working to clean up the crash scenes.

"Expect VERY long delays and seek alternate routes if you can," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"Expect VERY long delays and seek alternate routes if you can," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

✅✅✅ FINAL UPDATE: All lanes back open! ❕❕❕ UPDATE: This is a look at the backup from the 41 MM. The left lane of I-70... Posted by Indiana Department of Transportation: West Central on Saturday, October 22, 2022

Police have not said how many people were injured in the two crashes or the extent of those injured in the first crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.