Crash on Indy's south side leaves one dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A moped driver has died after a crash Monday evening.

IMPD officers responded to the crash at Bacon Street and Carson Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say preliminary information leads them to believe the moped was traveling westbound and failed to yield at a stop sign. A truck traveling northbound on Carson Avenue then hit the moped.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Officers say the driver of the truck stayed on the scene and cooperated with detectives.

They also believe that weather could have been a factor in the incident.