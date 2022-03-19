Crash on Indianapolis highway claims 1 life

The collision involving a van and a semi happened Friday afternoon on I-465 near Southeastern Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — State Police are investigating a collision that killed an Indianapolis man Friday.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 465 at the exit ramp to Southeastern Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicates a van driven by James W. Simison, 53, collided with a slow moving semi tractor trailer, police said.

Simison was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Police said they didn't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.